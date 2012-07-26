WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. House of
Representatives may approve a new package of sanctions next week
aimed at Iran's oil revenues, the No. 2 House Republican said on
Thursday.
House and Senate lawmakers and aides have been putting the
finishing touches on the sanctions measure, aiming to have a
deal in place before lawmakers leave at the end of next week for
a month-long break.
"I am very hopeful we can get this done prior to the August
recess," House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said in a comment on
the House floor.
The sanctions are designed to crack down on transactions
with Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and to hamper the
ability of Iranian banks to transfer funds electronically.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said on
Wednesday that he also hoped to wrap up work on the bill before
the August break.
The package builds on U.S. penalties for banks that deal
with Iran and measures that helped slash Iran's oil sales -
sanctions signed into law by President Barack Obama on Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Will Dunham)