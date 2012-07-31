WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. lawmakers are a step
closer to finalizing new sanctions aimed at further restricting
Iran's oil revenues after negotiators from the Senate and House
of Representatives agreed upon a compromise bill on Monday.
If passed, the sanctions will add additional pressure on top
of penalties imposed by the United States and European Union
earlier this year on countries that fail to slash purchases of
Iranian oil - sanctions the West hopes will prevent Tehran from
building nuclear weapons.
Senate and House leaders have said they would like to pass
the sanctions by the end of the week, when lawmakers are slated
to leave for an extended recess. Votes have not yet been
scheduled.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Todd Eastham)