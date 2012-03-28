* Senator Rand Paul's objection effectively blocks the bill
* Package meant to build on existing oil, banking sanctions
* Timing of next step not immediately clear
By Roberta Rampton and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, March 27 A U.S. Republican lawmaker
on Tuesday blocked Democrats from passing legislation designed
to further punish Iran for developing its nuclear program, and
each side blamed the other for its failure in a presidential
election year that will put extra scrutiny on President Barack
Obama to be tough on Tehran.
The legislation, which had the backing of many Democratic
and Republican Senators, focused on foreign banks that handle
transactions for Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and
included a host of measures aimed to close loopholes in existing
sanctions.
A handful of Republicans wanted to include additional
measures to the bill such as sanctions on companies that insure
trade with Iran. But Majority Leader Harry Reid wanted to take
up the legislation without amendments.
"New changes to the bill at this time will only slow down
its passage," Reid, a Democrat, said before he sought unanimous
consent from Senators to approve the legislation - a procedure
that allows no amendments.
Senator Rand Paul formally objected to taking up the
legislation unless the Senate would also consider his amendment
to it saying that nothing in the bill could be construed as an
authorization of war against Iran or Syria. This effectively
blocked the bill from advancing.
The timing of the next step was not immediately clear.
The latest set of penalties signed into law by President
Barack Obama in December have made it increasingly difficult for
Tehran to sell its oil. They are aimed at slowing Iran's nuclear
program, which Tehran has said is purely for civilian purposes.
The United States and some other Western countries say the
program is for nuclear weapons.
The bill would have built on efforts by the United States
and other Western nations to implement oil and banking
sanctions.
"These sanctions are a key tool as we work to stop (Iran)
from obtaining a nuclear weapon, threatening Israel and
ultimately jeopardizing U.S. national security," Reid said
earlier on Tuesday.
The Senate Banking Committee easily passed the sanctions
bill on Feb. 2 and the full House of Representatives passed its
version in December.
ADDITIONAL PROPOSALS
Since then, several lawmakers have floated additional
proposals to penalize underwriters that insure oil and gas trade
with Iran; to block foreign companies dealing with Iranian
energy companies from U.S. financial markets; and to ban foreign
companies that buy Iranian oil from buying oil from U.S.
emergency reserves.
Before Paul blocked the bill, Reid said Democratic senators
had agreed to move forward without offering any amendments,
which could speed a vote. "I'm willing to move this bill without
amendments at any time," Reid said afterward.
Democrats were quick to blame Republicans for blocking the
bill. "I hope that the select few Republicans who reportedly
blocked this important bill will reconsider their opposition and
allow it to move forward as soon as possible," said Tim Johnson,
the Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.
A Republican congressional aide said it was "unfortunate"
that Reid "seeks to silence both Democrats and Republicans who
want to consider tougher sanctions against Iran."
Republicans were pushing to include at least one amendment
from Senator Mark Kirk, Jon Kyl, the second-ranking Republican
in the Senate, said before the bill was blocked.
Kirk, one of the architects behind the sanctions that became
law in December, has continued to work on Iran sanctions issues
as he recovers from a stroke. A number of his measures had won
support from Democrats.
"We remain hopeful that Senators can find a bipartisan way
forward to incorporate ideas from both sides of the aisle that
would help strengthen sanctions against Iran," a spokesman from
Kirk's office had said.
Kyl told reporters that he did "feel some obligation to make
sure that Senator Kirk is satisfied before we go forward" with
the legislation.
Senator Joe Lieberman, an independent who caucuses with
Democrats, said he wanted to see the sanctions advance but would
like to see some amendments allowed.
"I'd really prefer to have a bipartisan agreement with a
limited number of amendments on both sides," Lieberman told
reporters before the bill was blocked.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Mohammad
Zargham)