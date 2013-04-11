(Adds details from Treasury decision, planned U.S. legislation,
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 11 The United States on
Thursday slapped financial penalties on an Iranian businessman,
a Malaysian bank and a network of companies it accused of
attempting to evade international sanctions on Iran's nuclear
program through money laundering.
The Treasury Department blacklisted Babak Zanjani and First
Islamic Investment Bank for providing financial and other
support to the National Iranian Oil Company.
It said Zanjani and a network of companies had moved
billions of dollars on behalf of the Iranian government,
including tens of millions of dollars to an engineering unit of
the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
"As international sanctions have become increasingly
stifling, Iran has resorted to criminal money laundering
techniques, moving its oil and money under false names and
pretenses," said David S. Cohen, under secretary for terrorism
and financial intelligence at Treasury.
The measures are the latest by Washington to crack down on
Iran's nuclear program. U.S. and European sanctions on Iran's
oil industry aim to choke funding for its nuclear program, which
the West says is being used to develop weapons. Iran says the
program is for civilian purposes.
The sanctions have slashed Iran's oil exports, devalued its
currency, and pushed up inflation.
Based in the United Arab Emirates, Zanjani is the chairman
of the Sorinet Group, a group of companies and banks. He told
Reuters late last year his network did not work for Tehran after
the European Union forbade companies and individuals from doing
Iran-related business with him.
NETWORKS
Last month Treasury imposed financial sanctions on Dimitris
Cambis, a Greek businessman it said secretly operated a shipping
network on behalf of Tehran to evade the oil sanctions.
"Whether through Babak Zanjani, Dimitris Cambis, or
tomorrow's chosen accomplice, we will be relentless in exposing
and thwarting Iran's attempts to evade international sanctions
and abuse the global financial system," Cohen said.
By taking the action against Zanjani, the bank and the
network of companies, the Treasury Department prohibited
transactions between them and any U.S. citizen and freezes any
assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction, it said.
Treasury also blacklisted a Swiss-based Iranian trading
company, Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), which it said was
owned or controlled by the National Iranian Oil Company.
A Treasury official said any global company that does
business with NICO is subject to being cut off from trade with
the United States, unless it was in a country that has
significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil as outlined by the
U.S. sanctions.
MORE ACTION IN CONGRESS
As talks between Iran and major powers have failed to end
the deadlock over its nuclear program, lawmakers in the U.S.
Senate are preparing legislation that would place further
sanctions on Iran.
Senator Mark Kirk, a Republican from Illinois, is expected
to introduce bipartisan legislation in coming weeks that would
broaden sanction on Iran.
The package is expected to target a range of Iranian
government officials for human rights sanctions, including
global travel bans and personal asset seizures, a congressional
aide said.
The legislation would impose a de facto arms embargo on
Iran, North Korea, Syria, Sudan. It would also close loopholes
in existing sanctions including Iran's access to foreign
exchange reserves, money exchange houses, and vessel-to-vessel
oil transfer programs.
Commenting on Thursday's action by Treasury, an academic
said further sanctions and diplomacy may be required to persuade
Iran to stop its nuclear program.
"Every bit helps, but it seems unlikely that this straw will
be the one that breaks the camel's back for Iran's nuclear
program," said Jeff Colgan, a professor at American University
in Washington who studies the geopolitics of oil.
