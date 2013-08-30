By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Iran's monthly revenues from
oil sales have dropped 58 percent since just before the United
States imposed harsher sanctions on the country in 2011 because
of Tehran's disputed nuclear program, a senior U.S. official
said.
The OPEC member's monthly crude oil revenues averaged an
estimated $3.4 billion in the first half of this year, down from
$6.3 billion in the year ago period, and $8 billion from the
first half of 2011, said the source, who did not want to be
named due to the sensitive nature of policy on sanctions.
Washington warned in late 2011 Iran's oil consumer countries
that their banks would face being cut off from the U.S.
financial system unless they significantly reduced purchases of
Iranian oil. The EU has also cracked down on Iranian crude
exports.
The Obama administration has worked with the consumer
countries to find alternative oil suppliers. It has also granted
waivers on the sanctions passed in late 2011 every 180 days to
all 20 countries, including China, India and South Korea, in
return for their significantly reducing purchases of Iran's
petroleum.
Western countries believe Iran is enriching uranium to
levels that could be used in a nuclear weapon. Tehran insists
the program is for generating power and for medical devices.
Washington increased pressure on Iran's leaders in February
with sanctions that aim to freeze up Tehran's oil earnings in
accounts in countries that buy the Islamic Republic's crude.
The senior U.S. official said an assessment of the sanctions
based on customs data from oil consuming countries showed $1.5
billion in Tehran's oil revenues are piling up in the accounts,
money that Iran has difficulty accessing.
"A significant portion of the Iranian government's revenue
is accumulating and will continue to sit unused in overseas
accounts with no prospect of being transferred to fund future
Iranian imports," except humanitarian trade, said the U.S.
official, who refused to be named due to the sensitive nature of
policy on sanctions.
Iran is only able to use the bulk of its currency reserves
for bilateral trade with a handful of countries that import
Iranian oil: China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, and India, the
source said.
The loss of earnings has been devastating to Iran's economy.
Its currency, the rial, has been devalued, and inflation and
unemployment levels have soared.
Critics of the sanctions say Washington needs to increase
its diplomatic efforts, as sanctions simply deepen the resolve
of Iran's leaders to keep up the nuclear program.
There are some indications Iran has slowed part of its
nuclear activities. But there are also signs it has stepped up
other aspects of the program.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency this week
found that Iran has plans to test about 1,000 uranium enrichment
centrifuges it has completed installing, but that the planned
Arak research reactor, which could yield potential bomb
material, had been delayed from early next year.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)