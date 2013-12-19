(Adds veto threat)

WASHINGTON Dec 19 The White House on Thursday said a new sanctions bill against Iran would disrupt diplomacy aimed at preventing Teheran from building a nuclear weapon, and added that sanctions could quickly be imposed if efforts to reach a deal fail.

"We do not believe now is the time to pass any additional new sanctions through Congress," White House spokesman Jay Carney said during a press briefing. "It is very important to refrain from taking an action that would potentially disrupt the opportunity for a diplomatic resolution."

If Congress were to pass legislation introduced in the Senate on Thursday, the president would veto it, Carney said.

"We don't think this action is necessary, we don't think it will be enacted, if it were enacted, the president would veto it," he said.

U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to slap sanctions on Iran if the country breaks the terms of the interim deal struck last month in Geneva in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; editing by Andrew Hay)