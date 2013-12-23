HONOLULU Dec 22 The United States and its
allies will have ways to reimpose sanctions on Iran if the
Islamic Republic is caught making bombs after striking a deal to
freeze its nuclear program, national security adviser Susan Rice
said on Sunday.
In an interview on the CBS news program "60 Minutes," Rice
rejected the idea that, once relaxed, the economic sanctions on
Tehran would be hard to reinstate.
Any United Nations Security Council resolution that
enshrines a final nuclear deal with Iran - not the interim
six-month deal signed in Geneva in November - could have
triggers to automatically reimpose sanctions on Iran if they
violate the deal, she said.
"We will not construct a deal or accept a deal in which we
cannot verify exactly what they are doing," Rice said. "And if
they're caught, we will ensure that the pressure is reimposed on
them."
A mechanism for such "automatic triggers" has not been
finalized, Rice said. Any deal beyond the current arrangement is
still months away.
"We haven't designed that resolution yet. But this is
something that's quite doable," Rice said. The United States
does not want Iran to be "in a position to race towards a bomb
undetected."
Rice said it was still unclear if Iran was hurting enough
from existing sanctions on its oil exports and other industries
to give up its nuclear ambitions in a "verifiable way."
"We don't know. But the other half of the answer is we have
every interest in testing that proposition," she said.
Under November's interim agreement, Iran agreed to curb its
nuclear program for six months in exchange for limited relief
from sanctions.
The Obama administration has clashed with Congress over the
sanctions issue; many lawmakers want to impose tougher sanctions
on Iran.
