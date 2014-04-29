(Adds details from State Department)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The United States offered a
reward of up to $5 million on Tuesday for a Chinese businessman
accused of supplying missile parts to Iran, and targeted
companies from China and Dubai for allegedly helping Iran evade
weapons and oil sanctions.
In a signal Washington will keep pressure on Iran over its
nuclear program, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was
sanctioning eight of Chinese businessman Li Fangwei's Chinese
companies for allegedly procuring missile parts for Iran.
The U.S. State Department said it was offering a reward of
up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or
conviction of Li, who is also known as Karl Lee.
Li has been the target of U.S. sanctions in the past for his
alleged role as a principle supplier to Iran's ballistic missile
program.
The State Department said the announcement of the bounty for
Li was coordinated with Treasury and the Justice Department,
which unsealed an indictment against him on charges including
conspiracy to commit money laundering, bank fraud, and wire
fraud.
"According to the Indictment, he (Li) controls a large
network of front companies and allegedly uses this network to
move millions of dollars through U.S.-based financial
institutions to conduct business in violation of the
International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the
Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations,
which prohibit such financial transactions," the State
Department said in a statement.
Treasury also said it was targeting a firm based in Dubai
and several associated individuals for helping Iran evade U.S.
sanctions against its oil industry.
Iran and a group of world powers reached a temporary deal in
November under which Tehran would get about $7 billion in
sanctions relief in return for steps to restrain its nuclear
activities.
The deal called for negotiation of a full agreement within a
year, and Treasury said on Tuesday it was still pressing for a
more definitive resolution.
"We will continue vigorously to enforce our sanctions, even
as we explore the possibility of a comprehensive deal addressing
Iran's nuclear program," Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen,
who oversees sanctions policy, said in a statement.
A United Nations report said earlier this month that Iran
has acted to cut its most sensitive nuclear stockpile by nearly
75 percent, making clear Tehran is undertaking the agreed steps
to curb its nuclear program.
A U.S. official, however, told Reuters last month Iran had
pursued a longstanding effort to buy banned components for its
nuclear and missile programs in recent months, even while it was
striking an interim deal with major powers to limit its disputed
atomic activity.
Vann Van Diepen, principal deputy assistant secretary of
state for international security and non-proliferation, added
that Li had continued to supply such items despite U.S. pressure
on China to tighten export controls.
Contacted by Reuters on Feb 4, 2013, for an earlier story
about his business, Li said he continued to get commercial
inquiries from Iran but only for legitimate merchandise. Li said
his metals company, LIMMT, had stopped selling to Iran once the
United States began sanctioning the firm several years ago.
China has said that it is very clear in its stance on
non-proliferation and that it has seriously fulfilled its
obligations to U.N. resolutions about export controls.
