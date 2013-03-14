WASHINGTON, March 14 The United States on
Thursday slapped financial sanctions on a Greek businessman for
secretly operating a shipping network on behalf of the Iranian
government to get around international sanctions on the
country's sale of oil.
"Today, we are lifting the veil on an intricate Iranian
scheme that was designed to evade international oil sanctions,"
U.S. Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence David Cohen said in a statement.
The move named Dimitris Cambis and a number of companies for
purchasing oil tankers on behalf of the National Iranian Tanker
Company, and bars U.S. citizens from doing business with any of
them
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen)