(Adds quotes, details)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO Dec 15 The United States is in
close contact with all parties including China on new sanctions
against Iran, suspected by the West of developing nuclear
weapons, Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman said on
Thursday.
Poneman also said the United States would work with partners
to ensure the global oil market remains well supplied.
"The United States is in very frequent and close contact
with many members in the international community, certainly
including China, our key partner in the U.N. Security Council,"
he told reporters of consultations on the sanctions.
"So we have very robust and continued consultation with all
of those partners, including China."
His comments came a day after the U.S. House of
Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would
expand sanctions on Iran, cracking down on a wider range of
energy issues and closing some loopholes in existing energy and
financial sanctions.
Some senators in both parties are also working on
legislation to tighten sanctions on Iran, the world's
fifth-biggest oil exporter.
"We'll have many consultations with U.S. Congress and I
think you'll end up hearing the United States and the
international community speaking with one voice in terms of the
importance of Iran responding to these global requirements to
comply with their international commitments," Poneman said.
Asked if the United States was concerned if China, the
biggest buyer of Iranian crude, kept importing while other
countries cut, he declined to comment directly but said it was
important the oil market was well supplied.
"If the market remains well supplied, then alternatives to
Iranian purchases are going to be available. That is why we
particularly welcome continued efforts by the existing
producers. I'm pleased also to see the production coming back,"
he said, referring to output resumption from Libya and Iraq.
"As long as we can work, with producers and consumers, to
make sure that global market requirements and those of
individual nations are met, that's the best thing we can do in
the short term."
In the long term, it was important to change excess
dependence on oil imports and diversify to other types of energy
sources, such as nuclear power and renewables, he said.
Poneman was visiting Tokyo to discuss issues including
nuclear cooperation with Japan following the radiation crisis at
the Fukushima Daiichi power plant triggered by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)