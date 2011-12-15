TOKYO Dec 15 The United States is in consultation with all parties including China on new sanctions against Iran, Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would expand sanctions on Iran, cracking down on a wider range of energy issues and closing some loopholes in existing energy and financial sanctions.

Some senators in both parties are also working on legislation to tighten sanctions on Iran, the world's fifth-biggest oil exporter, because of concerns it is developing a nuclear weapon.

Poneman said the United States will work with partners to ensure the global oil market remains well supplied, and is gratified so far by the level of partners' cooperation.

He is visiting Tokyo to discuss issues including nuclear cooperation with Japan following the radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)