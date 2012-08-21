WASHINGTON Aug 21 The small South Pacific
island nation of Tuvalu will stop allowing ships owned by Iran
to operate under its flag after U.S. lawmakers accused the
country of running afoul of U.S. sanctions.
Lawmakers had called for the U.S. government to take action
against the Tuvalu Ship Registry for re-flagging 22 Iranian
vessels, citing a recently passed law that authorized sanctions
against anyone who re-registered Iranian oil tankers.
Reflagging ships masks their ownership, which could make it
easier for Iran to obtain insurance and financing for the
cargoes, as well as find buyers for the shipments without
attracting attention from the United States and European Union.
After initially rebuffing calls to end the practice, the
Tuvalu registry said it has started de-registering all National
Iranian Tanker Company vessels and the process would be
"completed in the shortest time practicable."
Congressman Howard Berman, who had warned Tuvalu against
reflagging ships, applauded the decision.
"Iran is learning the hard way that we will not relent in
applying crippling sanctions on the regime, and others are
learning that evading international sanctions is a losing
strategy," Berman said in a statement.
Iranian diplomatic officials in Washington were not
immediately available for comment.
The United States has a long-standing ban on imports of
Iranian oil and has imposed new economic sanctions that have
curbed Iranian oil imports by most other major nations.
The European Union banned Iranian oil imports as well as
providing insurance for vessels carrying Iranian oil on July 1,
part of international efforts to pressure Tehran to end a
nuclear program the West believes is aimed at producing atomic
bombs.