* New Iran President Rouhani has cast himself as moderate
* Senate panel expected to vote on sanctions bill in Sept
* US officials have argued for a pause in new measures
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 A majority of U.S. senators
have urged President Barack Obama to raise pressure on Iran over
its disputed nuclear program by toughening sanctions and
renewing the option to use military force while also exploring
diplomatic solutions.
The senators' letter to Obama came as Iran's President
Hassan Rouhani, who has cast himself as a moderate and pledged
to pursue less confrontational policies abroad, took office.
"We must be prepared to act and Iran must see that we are
prepared," 76 senators in the 100-member body said in the
letter, sent late on Friday ahead of Rouhani's swearing in on
Sunday.
Until they see a significant slowdown of Iran's nuclear
activities, "we believe our nation must toughen sanctions and
reinforce the credibility of our option to use military force at
the same time as we fully explore a diplomatic solution to our
dispute with Iran," the senators said in the letter.
The letter, spearheaded by Foreign Relations Committee
Chairman Robert Menendez and five other senators from both
parties, urged Obama to demand Iran take immediate steps,
including moving toward compliance with U.N. Security Council
resolutions that say Iran must suspend enrichment of uranium.
"Iran needs to understand that the time for diplomacy is
nearing its end," the letter said.
Western powers say the nuclear program is enriching uranium
that could be used to fuel a nuclear weapon. Iran insists that
the program is for peaceful purposes including power generation
and medical devices.
U.S. and EU sanctions have had a deepening impact on Iran's
economy over the last year and a half as they slashed oil
imports, the country's main source of income.
The measures have already cut Iran's oil exports by more
than half compared to pre-sanctions levels of about 2.2 million
barrels per day, helping to devalue Iran's currency and
contributing to a steep rise in inflation.
The Senate Banking Committee is expected in September to
pass a version of tougher Iran sanctions that could further push
down oil exports from the OPEC member. That comes after the
House of Representatives passed a bill on harsher sanctions last
week. The full Senate is expected to take up the bill sometime
in the fall.
The White House declined to publicly back the sanctions bill
passed by the House, in what could be a sign that the
administration sees some hope in Rouhani's winning the
presidency.
U.S. officials still favor economic pressure to force Tehran
to halt the program, particularly as the Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on Iran's foreign
policy. But they have argued for a pause in new U.S. measures to
see if Rouhani is interested in a nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Cynthia Osterman)