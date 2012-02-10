SINGAPORE A Singapore court has ruled that four people charged in an alleged plot to export bomb-making material to Iran can be extradited to the United States, the U.S. Embassy said on Friday.

The three men and a woman had been charged for their suspected role in a conspiracy to illegally export thousands of radio frequency modules from the United States to Iran. At least 16 of the modules were later found in improvised explosive devices in Iraq between May 2008 and July 2010.

The four, who are based in Singapore, evaded U.S. export control laws by buying the transmitters from a Minnesota company and shipping them via the Southeast Asian city-state to Iran, where most U.S. companies are restricted from doing business.

Singapore arrested them in October last year at the request of U.S. officials.

"We appreciate the close cooperation extended by law enforcement authorities in Singapore and Singapore's Attorney General's Chambers in this matter," U.S. ambassador David Adelman said in a statement.

U.S. officials have said the transmitters, when used with a particular antenna, can send a signal from as far away as 40 miles, enabling someone to remotely detonate a bomb. Washington has also accused Iran of meddling in Iraq, charges that Tehran has denied.

