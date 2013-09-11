(Adds detail on accusations, building, Alavi; no comment)
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Sept 11 A federal judge ruled on
Wednesday that the owners of a New York City skyscraper at the
center of a long-running dispute violated U.S. laws against
doing business with Iran.
The ruling, which is likely to be appealed, could result in
the building, 650 Fifth Avenue, being seized by the U.S.
government.
The ruling came just days before two parallel trials were to
begin in federal court in New York in which the Justice
Department and private plaintiffs were seeking to take control
of the building.
"I understand the monkey wrench I'm throwing into things,"
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said in a telephone
conference with lawyers on Wednesday.
Forrest, granting a request by U.S. prosecutors to decide
the case ahead of trial, said there was "no triable issue of
fact."
Forrest found that the majority owner of the building, the
Alavi Foundation, knew that two minority owners were fronts for
Iran's Bank Melli, in violation of the International Emergency
Economic Powers Act and U.S. money laundering laws.
Enacted in 1977, IEEPA empowers the president to deal with
threats related to national emergencies. In 1995, President Bill
Clinton issued an executive order banning the supply of most
services from the United States to Iran.
Lawyers for the Alavi Foundation and the minority owners,
Assa Corp and Assa Co Ltd, did not immediately respond to
request for comment on Wednesday. A spokesman for Alavi declined
to comment.
The 36-story, 382,500 square-foot building stands at the
corner of Fifth Avenue and West 52nd Street, a short stroll from
Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral. Tenants include
fashion brand Juicy Couture, Citi Global Markets and chocolatier
Godiva.
According to the U.S. government's lawsuit, the building was
constructed in the 1970s by a foundation set up by the Shah of
Iran. That foundation was eventually succeeded by the Alavi
Foundation after the Iranian revolution. In 1989, Alavi and Bank
Melli used the two Assa entities to disguise Bank Melli's
involvement, the government said in its lawsuit.
Alavi and Assa provided services to Iran, such as
transferring rental income to Bank Melli, in violation of IEEPA,
according to the lawsuit. The building generated close to $39
million in rental income from 1999 through 2007, according to
the lawsuit.
In court documents, Alavi's lawyers have argued that the
building has not been controlled by Iran since 1995, when U.S.
sanctions took effect.
Alavi is a non-profit organization that promotes Islamic
culture and the Persian language. It donated more than $1.5
million in 2012 to recipients including Hartford Seminary,
Harvard University and the Muslim Women's Institute for Research
and Development, according to a website for 650 Fifth Avenue.
Private plaintiffs, victims of attacks that they contend
were aided by Iran, filed their own lawsuit seeking to seize
related assets.
Wednesday's ruling does not include seven properties that
are in Alavi's name only, which the private plaintiffs will seek
to seize in a non-jury trial, Forrest said.
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)