DUBAI, April 19 Iran on Saturday criticised a
U.S. government move to seize a Manhattan skyscraper owned
largely by a foundation that promotes its language and Islamic
culture, saying this violated the right to religious freedom in
the United States.
According to a court document filed in New York on Thursday,
the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to distribute proceeds
from the sale of the Fifth Avenue high-rise to families
affected by alleged Iranian-aided attacks, including the 1983
bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut.
The settlement marks the latest turn in a long-running
battle over the 36-storey building owned chiefly by Alavi
Foundation, a non-profit Persian and Islamic cultural centre.
Iran's foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said the
decision "lacks legal justification and negates America's
commitment to protecting its citizens' religious freedom."
"Confiscation of the properties of an independent charity
organisation raises doubt about the credibility of U.S.
justice," she was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news
agency.
The latest row came as U.S. President Barack Obama signed a
law on Friday barring an Iranian diplomat from serving as an
envoy at the United Nations over his role in the 1979-81 hostage
crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran. But they are unlikely to
significantly affect the current nuclear talks between Tehran
and world powers, including the United States.
Iran's moderate new president, Hassan Rouhani, has strongly
pursued a deal with the West in order to escape ruinous
international sanctions imposed on his country.
In a 2009 lawsuit, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office
claimed the Alavi Foundation was controlled by Iran, citing the
two minority owners as Assa Corp and Assa Co Ltd, both shell
companies financed by Iran's national Bank Melli. And, last
year, a federal court ruled that the skyscraper was subject to
government forfeiture for "shielding and concealing Iranian
assets" in violation of U.S. sanctions law.
But the Iranian official flatly denied any links between her
country and the Alavi Foundation: "These charges are nothing
new. They are merely concocted to put pressure and chase
political aims."
Alavi Foundation and the smaller stake-holder Assa are both
expected to appeal the U.S. verdict.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)