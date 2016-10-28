Oct 28 Two California men have been charged in a
scheme to smuggle more than $3 million worth of military
aircraft parts and other defense items to Iran, U.S. federal
prosecutors said on Friday.
Zavik Zargarian, 52, and Vache Nayirian, 57, who live
outside Los Angeles, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of
violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and
the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, the U.S.
Department of Justice said in a statement.
"The crimes charged in this indictment are very serious
threats to our national security," Acting Assistant Attorney
General for National Security Mary McCord said on Friday. "As a
nation, it is vital that we protect our military technology and
prevent it from getting into the hands of other countries
without proper authorization."
The U.S. embargo on Iran bars the export of goods,
technology and services to the country with few exceptions.
If convicted, Zargarian faces a maximum sentence of 115
years in federal prison and a $4,770,000 fine, while Nayirian
faces a maximum sentence of 95 years in prison and a $3,770,000
fine, prosecutors said.
The men, who have both pleaded not guilty, are scheduled for
trial in federal court beginning on Dec. 20. They are among five
defendants named in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, which
included Iranian nationals Hanri Terminassian, 55, and Hormoz
Nowrouz, 56, who are believed to be in Iran.
Zargarian's Glendale, California-based company, ZNC
Engineering, was also named as a defendant.
During an undercover federal investigation, Terminassian
originally contacted Zargarian from Iran and asked for help with
obtaining military aircraft parts from U.S. suppliers,
prosecutors said.
Zargarian then negotiated with an undercover Department of
Homeland Security agent posing as a supplier, the prosecutors
said. They said Terminassian eventually traveled to the United
States and met with Zargarian to discuss purchasing parts,
including items used in F-16 and F-18 fighter jets.
Nayirian is accused of conspiring with Zargarian and
Terminassian to export thousands of rubber O-rings, which can be
used in aircraft hydraulic systems and landing gear, to the
Iranian Air Force, prosecutors said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Tom Brown)