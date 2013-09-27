New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
DUBAI, Sept 28 U.S. President Barack Obama's telephone call to new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was "totally unexpected," a source close to Rouhani told Reuters on Saturday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said that the U.S. had reached out on Friday after the positive meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry a day earlier.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.