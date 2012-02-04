By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The organization that
provides the world's banks with a system for moving money said
on Friday it is working with officials in the United States and
European Union to address concerns about the services it
provides to blacklisted Iranian banks.
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication, better known as SWIFT, issued its statement
after the U.S. Senate Banking Committee advanced a new sanctions
bill pushing for SWIFT to shut out Iran's central banks and its
other financial institutions from its services.
"SWIFT fully understands and appreciates the gravity of the
situation," the organization said in a statement.
Belgium-based SWIFT is owned by the world's major banks and
is overseen by major central banks.
The Senate bill, if it becomes law, would direct the White
House to press SWIFT to drop Iranian banks, and would give the
Treasury Department the power to sanction SWIFT and the banks
that own it.
On Thursday, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the Republican chairwoman
of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced a companion
bill that would bar SWIFT from providing services to Iran, or
face sanctions.
U.S. lawmakers are pressing forward on a sanctions package
that they hope to further hurt revenues they say Tehran is using
to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking nuclear arms.
The new sanctions would come as the U.S. administration
grapples with implementing the last round, passed into law on
Dec. 31, aimed at Iran's central bank and at constricting
Tehran's revenues from oil sales.
In its statement, SWIFT said it is working with officials
and central banks to find "the right multilateral legal
framework" to "expedite" a response to the issues.
SWIFT did not elaborate on what type of measures were under
discussion.
"This is a complex situation, and SWIFT needs to ensure that
it takes into consideration the implications to the functioning
of the broader global financial payments system, as well as the
continued flow of humanitarian payments to the Iranian people,"
the organization said.