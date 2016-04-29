By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, April 29
UNITED NATIONS, April 29 The United Nations on
Friday suggested it would be willing to assist in a dispute
between Tehran and Washington after Iran requested U.N. help in
convincing the United States to stop what the Islamic Republic
has described as violations of state immunity.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday to ask him to
intervene with his "good offices" after the top U.S. court ruled
that $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets must be paid to
American victims of attacks blamed on Tehran.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed receipt of
Zarif's letter.
"We'll obviously take a look at it," he told reporters. "As
a matter of principle ... the Secretary-General's good offices
are always available should both parties to whatever tensions or
issue request it."
It was not immediately clear whether Washington would accept
the idea of mediation by the U.N. chief.
"We're aware of the letter," State Department spokesman Mark
Toner said. "To the extent that this letter was prompted by the
recent Supreme Court decision in the Bank Markazi v. Peterson
case, we believe the U.S. laws and the application of those laws
by the courts ... comport with international law."
Zarif's appeal comes amid increasing Iranian frustration at
what Tehran has said is the failure of the United States to keep
its promises regarding sanctions relief agreed under an historic
nuclear deal struck last year by Iran and six world powers.
In the letter, released by the Iranian U.N. mission, Zarif
asked Ban to help secure the release of frozen Iranian assets in
U.S. banks and persuade Washington to stop interfering with
Iran's international commercial and financial transactions.
The U.S. Supreme Court found that the U.S. Congress did not
usurp the authority of American courts by passing a 2012 law
stating that Iran's frozen funds should go toward satisfying a
$2.65 billion judgment won by the U.S. families against Iran in
U.S. federal court in 2007.
Last week Zarif met several times with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry in New York to discuss Iranian problems
accessing international financial markets. Kerry said Washington
was not preventing anyone from doing legitimate business with
Iran.
Tehran has called on the United States to do more to remove
obstacles to the financial sector so that businesses feel
comfortable investing in Iran without fear of penalties.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Additional reporting by
Michelle Nichols in New York and Arshad Mohammed in Washington;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)