UNITED NATIONS, April 29 The United Nations on
Friday suggested it would be willing to assist in a dispute
between Tehran and Washington after Iran requested U.N. help in
convincing the United States to stop what the Islamic Republic
says are violations of state immunity.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday to ask him to
intervene with his "good offices" after the top U.S. court ruled
that $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets must be paid to
American victims of attacks blamed on Tehran.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed receipt of
Zarif's letter.
"We'll obviously take a look at it," he told reporters. "As
a matter of principle ... the Secretary-General's good offices
are always available should both parties to whatever tensions or
issue request it."
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United States
was aware of the letter.
"To the extent that this letter was prompted by the recent
Supreme Court decision in the Bank Markazi v. Peterson case, we
believe the U.S. laws and the application of those laws by the
courts ... comport with international law," he said.
A U.S. official made clear Washington saw no need for U.N.
involvement.
"We have open lines of communication with Iran and we'll
continue to try to address any issues of mutual concern through
those channels," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Iran has become increasingly frustrated at what Tehran has
said is the failure of the United States to keep its promises
regarding sanctions relief agreed under an historic nuclear deal
struck last year by Iran and six world powers.
In the letter, released by the Iranian U.N. mission, Zarif
asked Ban to help secure the release of frozen Iranian assets in
U.S. banks and persuade Washington to stop interfering with
Iran's international commercial and financial transactions.
The U.S. Supreme Court found that Congress did not usurp
authority of American courts by passing a 2012 law stating that
Iran's frozen funds should help satisfy a $2.65 billion judgment
won by U.S. families against Iran in federal court in 2007.
Last week Zarif met several times with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry in New York to discuss Iran's difficulties in
accessing international financial markets. Kerry said Washington
was not preventing anyone from doing legitimate business with
Iran.
Tehran has called on the United States to do more to remove
obstacles to the financial sector so that businesses feel
comfortable investing in Iran without fear of penalties.
