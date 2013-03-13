WASHINGTON, March 13 The United States has
extended 180-day waivers on Iran sanctions to Japan and 10
European Union nations in exchange for their cutting purchases
of the OPEC nation's crude oil, Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Wednesday.
"Today's determination is another example of the
international community's commitment to convince Iran to meet
its international obligations," Kerry said in a statement.
The sanctions aim to choke funding to Tehran's nuclear
program by slashing Iran's crude exports. Iran says the program
is for civilian purposes. Countries in the West suspect it is
attempting to develop nuclear weapons.
