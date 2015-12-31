DUBAI Dec 31 Iran denied on Thursday that its
Revolutionary Guards launched rockets near the U.S.
aircraft-carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships as they were
entering the Gulf on Saturday, rejecting a U.S. report as
"psychological warfare".
"The naval forces of the Guards have not had any exercises
in the Strait of Hormuz during the past week and the period
claimed by the Americans, for them to have launched missiles and
rockets," the Revolutionary Guards website quoted Ramezan
Sharif, the Guard's spokesman, as saying.
"The publication of such false news under the present
circumstances is akin to psychological warfare," Sharif said.
NBC News, citing unnamed U.S. military officials, said the
Guards were conducting a live-fire exercise and the Truman came
within about 1,500 yards (metres) of a rocket.
