* Dispute follows deal over Iran's nuclear programme
* U.S. preparing sanctions over Iranian missiles
* Move would violate nuclear agreement - Iranian leader
(Adds analyst, background, incorporates IRAN-USA/SANCTIONS)
DUBAI, Dec 31 Iran denied on Thursday that its
Revolutionary Guards launched rockets near a U.S. aircraft
carrier in the Gulf on Saturday and condemned U.S. plans for new
sanctions over its ballistic missile programme.
The dispute comes after Iran and six world powers, including
the United States, reached a deal in July that will remove
certain U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions on Tehran in
exchange for Iran accepting curbs on its nuclear programme.
"The naval forces of the Guards have not had any exercises
in the Strait of Hormuz during the past week and the period
claimed by the Americans for them to have launched missiles and
rockets," the Revolutionary Guards website quoted Ramezan
Sharif, the Guard's spokesman, as saying.
"The publication of such false news under the present
circumstances is akin to psychological warfare," Sharif said.
NBC News, citing unnamed U.S. military officials, said the
Guards were conducting a live-fire exercise and the U.S.
aircraft-carrier Harry S. Truman came within about 1,500 yards
(metres) of a rocket as it entered the Gulf with other warships.
In Washington, Commander Kyle Raines said the action was
"highly provocative, unsafe and unprofessional."
Several Revolutionary Guard vessels fired the rockets "in
close proximity" of the warships and nearby merchant traffic
"after providing only 23 minutes of advance notification," said
Raines, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command.
Iranian and U.S. forces have clashed in the Gulf in the
past, especially during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s after the
1979 Islamic revolution.
Diplomats have held out hope that the deal over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme could ease decades of mistrust and
reduce tensions in the Middle East.
The West has long suspected the programme was aimed at
creating a nuclear bomb, something denied by Iran, which sent a
shipment of low-enriched uranium materials to Russia this month
as part of the deal.
MISSILES
But ahead of the formal easing of international sanctions on
Tehran set for the beginning of 2016, tensions have mounted.
Hardliners in Iran have carried out a wave of arrests of
activists they accuse of promoting Western "infiltration," while
the United States passed a law restricting visa-free travel
rights for people who have visited Iran or hold dual Iranian
nationality, a measure Iran has called a breach of the deal.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari on
Thursday condemned as "arbitrary and illegal" U.S. plans for new
sanctions on international companies and individuals over Iran's
ballistic missile programme.
"As we have declared to the American government ... Iran's
missile programme has no connection to the (nuclear) agreement,"
state television quoted Ansari as saying.
"Iran will resolutely respond to any interfering action by
America against its defensive programmes," said Jaber Ansari.
In Washington, sources familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday the U.S. government was preparing the sanctions, which
the Wall Street Journal said would target about 12 companies and
individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates for
their suspected role in developing Iran's missile programme.
A team of U.N. sanctions monitors said in a confidential
report seen by Reuters on Dec. 15 that Iran tested a rocket on
Oct. 10 capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, which Iran
maintains was a convention missile.
U.S. officials have said the Treasury Department retains a
right under the nuclear agreement to blacklist Iranian entities
suspected of involvement in missile development.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said such new
penalties would nullify the nuclear accord.
"There may actually be a link between the accusations made
by the United States (about the Gulf incident) and the new
sanctions," Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran University professor,
told state-run PressTV. "The regime in Washington is trying to
reimpose these sanctions by other means."
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence)