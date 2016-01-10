By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Navy released
black-and-white video on Saturday it said was taken by an
American helicopter showing an Iranian Revolutionary Guards
vessel firing unguided rockets on Dec. 26 near warships
including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the Strait
of Hormuz.
Iran on Dec. 31 denied that its Revolutionary Guards vessels
had launched the rockets as the United States claimed, with a
Revolutionary Guards spokesman saying the "false" accusation was
"akin to psychological warfare."
The U.S. Navy said the infrared radar footage showed an
Iranian "fast inshore attack craft" launching several rockets on
Dec. 26 "in close proximity" to the Truman, the guided missile
destroyer USS Bulkeley, the French naval frigate FS Provence and
commercial ships in the busy waterway.
The dispute underscored the ongoing tensions between the
United States and Iran despite last year's international
agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program.
The video, taken by a Seahawk helicopter, runs about 30
seconds. The Navy said the rockets were fired "within an
internationally recognized maritime traffic lane" as the Truman
and the other ships were passing through the Strait of Hormuz
into the Gulf.
The U.S. military on Dec. 29 made public its account of the
incident. A U.S. Central Command spokesman at the time called
the Iranian actions "highly provocative, unsafe and
unprofessional" and said they called into question Iran's
commitment to the security of a waterway vital to international
commerce.
Central Command also said at the time that Iran had provided
only 23 minutes of advance notification of its intention to fire
rockets. It said the Truman and the two other warships were part
of the U.S.-led coalition supporting air strikes against Islamic
State forces in Iraq and Syria.
Iran and six world powers, including the United States,
reached a deal last July to remove certain U.S., European Union
and U.N. sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran accepting
limits on its nuclear program.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by James Dalgleish)