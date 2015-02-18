WASHINGTON The United States accused Israel on Wednesday of leaking inaccurate information about nuclear negotiations with Iran, intensifying tensions over the issue before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious March visit to Washington.

President Barack Obama's spokesman accused Israel of misrepresenting the U.S. position. White House spokesman Josh Earnest criticized the "continued practice of cherry-picking specific pieces of information and using them out of context to distort the negotiating position of the United States."

"There's no question that some of the things that the Israelis have said in characterizing our negotiating position have not been accurate," Earnest said at a news briefing. "There's no question about that."

The public criticism of the longtime U.S. ally from both the White House and the State Department came as negotiations between the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, Britain and Iran reached a crucial stage, with a basic framework agreement due by the end of March.

It also followed a rift caused when Republicans invited Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on March 3 without informing the White House or Democratic leaders.

Obama, who has frosty relations with Netanyahu, has declined to meet the Israeli prime minister, citing what he has said is U.S. protocol not to meet world leaders before national elections, due to take place in Israel on March 17.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, accused Israel of "selective sharing of information" but declined to say what information had been "cherry-picked."

"I think it is safe to say not everything you are hearing from the Israeli government is an accurate reflection of the details of the talks,” Psaki said.

Earnest would not discuss details of U.S.-Israeli consultations on Iran nuclear negotiations.

"But I think it is fair to say that the United States is mindful of the need to not negotiate in public and ensure that information that's discussed in the negotiating table is not taken out of context and publicized in a way that distorts the negotiating position of the United States and our allies," he said.

