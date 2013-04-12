* Zanjani says U.S., EU bans good for business
* Sanctions aim to curb Iran's nuclear programme
* Zanjani denies working with Iranian government
By Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, April 12 An Iranian businessman named by
the United States and the European Union for breaching sanctions
against Iran said on Friday his blacklisting was giving him good
publicity.
The U.S. Treasury Department slapped financial penalties on
Babak Zanjani and a network of companies on Thursday which it
accuses of attempting to evade international sanctions on Iran's
nuclear programme by moving billions of dollars on behalf of the
Iranian government.
Zanjani, who denies any wrongdoing, was already a target of
EU sanctions, which described him in December as "a key
facilitator for Iranian oil deals" and accused his
Malaysia-based First Islamic Bank of being used to channel
Iranian oil-related payments.
"We didn't have any problems in our business since the EU
ban. Actually, business is much better compared to December,"
Zanjani told Reuters by telephone from Dubai, where several of
his companies are based.
"Sanctions have provided publicity for us," he said.
U.S. and European sanctions on Iran's oil industry aim to
choke funding for its nuclear programme. The West fears Iran is
seeking atomic weapons, while Tehran says the programme is for
civilian purposes.
Under Thursday's U.S. sanctions, Zanjani, First Islamic Bank
and a network of companies are banned from any transactions with
U.S. citizens and any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction
are frozen.
"The United States duplicated the European Union sanctions.
They have no documents to prove their accusations," said the
businessman, whose group has up to 65 companies operating in
cosmetics, food, oil and aviation.
"I am Iranian therefore inevitably I work with Iranian
companies. But I do not help the Iranian government," he said.
One of the Zanjani companies sanctioned by the U.S. is based
in Turkey. An official for Kont Group and Kozmetik Ltd said
Zanjani handed over his shares in the company to a Turkish
individual in February and no longer has ties with the firm.
