By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 A lawyer for a wealthy
Iranian-born Turkish gold trader under indictment for conspiring
to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran urged a U.S. judge on
Thursday to release the businessman from jail on a $50 million
bond and place him under house arrest.
Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Reza Zarrab, told a Manhattan
federal judge that his client posed no risk of fleeing if he was
allowed to reside before trial at an apartment under 24-hour
watch by armed security guards paid for at his personal cost.
"He has every incentive to clear his name," Brafman said.
"He has every incentive to fight this case."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard countered that
Zarrab if released could use his wealth to flee the country, and
urged U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to now allow him to
hire guards who would become "jailers being paid by the inmate."
Berman said he would rule in one or two weeks on whether to
grant bail to Zarrab, 33, who has been in U.S. custody since his
arrest in Miami in March on a family trip to Disney World.
Prosecutors said from 2010 to 2015, Zarrab and two others
helped Iranian individuals and entities evade U.S. sanctions by
conducting financial transactions through companies in Turkey
and in the United Arab Emirates owned and operated by Zarrab.
The case has garnered headlines in Turkey, where Zarrab was
previously arrested in 2013 on charges that he bribed high-level
officials to facilitate transactions benefiting Iran.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, cast
the case as a coup attempt orchestrated by his political
enemies. Several prosecutors were removed from the case, police
investigators reassigned and the investigation was dropped.
The case is U.S. v. Zarrab, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-867.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)
Osterman)