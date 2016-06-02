NEW YORK, June 2 A lawyer for a wealthy Iranian-born Turkish gold trader under indictment for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran urged a U.S. judge on Thursday to release the businessman from jail on a $50 million bond and place him under house arrest.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Reza Zarrab, told a Manhattan federal judge that his client posed no risk of fleeing if he was allowed to reside before trial at an apartment under 24-hour watch by armed security guards paid for at his personal cost.

"He has every incentive to clear his name," Brafman said. "He has every incentive to fight this case."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard countered that Zarrab if released could use his wealth to flee the country, and urged U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to now allow him to hire guards who would become "jailers being paid by the inmate."

Berman said he would rule in one or two weeks on whether to grant bail to Zarrab, 33, who has been in U.S. custody since his arrest in Miami in March on a family trip to Disney World.

Prosecutors said from 2010 to 2015, Zarrab and two others helped Iranian individuals and entities evade U.S. sanctions by conducting financial transactions through companies in Turkey and in the United Arab Emirates owned and operated by Zarrab.

The case has garnered headlines in Turkey, where Zarrab was previously arrested in 2013 on charges that he bribed high-level officials to facilitate transactions benefiting Iran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, cast the case as a coup attempt orchestrated by his political enemies. Several prosecutors were removed from the case, police investigators reassigned and the investigation was dropped.

The case is U.S. v. Zarrab, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-867. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)