By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 A wealthy Turkish gold trader
accused of conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in
transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian entities
in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions was scheduled to face trial
in January on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan set a Jan.
23 trial date for Reza Zarrab, 33, who was arrested in Florida
in March while en route to Disney World with his wife and
daughter.
The trial's scheduling came after the judge on Thursday
denied Zarrab's bail request, in which the defendant sought to
be released on a $50 million bond and be held in a Manhattan
apartment under 24-hour watch by armed guards at his own
expense.
In light of that decision and Zarrab's continued
incarceration, his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, asked Berman at
Monday's court hearing to set a trial date for early next year
so the case could move along expeditiously.
Brafman also said he was considering appealing the bail
decision, and plans to file a motion to dismiss the indictment
against Zarrab, a dual national of Iran and Turkey. Arguments on
that potential motion were scheduled for Sept. 6.
Prosecutors said Zarrab and two others engaged in hundreds
of millions of dollars of transactions on behalf of Iran's
government and Iranian entities from 2010 to 2015 in the scheme
to evade U.S. sanctions. Zarrab has pleaded not guilty.
The case has drawn much attention in Turkey, where Zarrab
was arrested in 2013 in a corruption probe into individuals with
close ties to Tayyip Erdogan, then Turkey's prime minister and
now its president.
The case is U.S. v. Zarrab, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00867.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)