(Corrects spelling of Mohammad Zarrab's first name from Mohammed)

NEW YORK Nov 7 The brother of a Turkish gold trader has been charged in a U.S. indictment accusing both men of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian entities, prosecutors said on Monday.

Mohammad Zarrab, a dual citizen of Turkey and Iran, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court, two months before his brother Reza Zarrab was set to face trial following his arrest earlier this year. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Sandra Maler)