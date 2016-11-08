(Corrects spelling of Mohammad Zarrab's first name from
Mohammed)
NEW YORK Nov 7 The brother of a Turkish gold
trader has been charged in a U.S. indictment accusing both men
of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in
transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian
entities, prosecutors said on Monday.
Mohammad Zarrab, a dual citizen of Turkey and Iran, was
charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court, two
months before his brother Reza Zarrab was set to face trial
following his arrest earlier this year.
