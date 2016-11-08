(Adds details on indictment, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 7 The brother of a Turkish gold
trader has been charged in a U.S. indictment accusing both men
of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in
transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian
entities, prosecutors said on Monday.
Mohammad Zarrab, a dual citizen of Turkey and Iran, was
charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court, two
months before his brother Reza Zarrab was set to face trial
following his arrest earlier this year.
The new indictment added new claims that Reza Zarrab, 33,
participated in transactions to benefit Iran-based Mahan Air,
which the U.S. government has sanctioned for providing services
to Iran's Quds Force as well as Hezbollah.
A lawyer for Reza Zarrab, who was arrested in Florida in
March while en route to Disney World for a family vacation, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mohammad Zarrab, 38, who the indictment said owned a network
of companies including Turkey-based money services company Flash
Doviz Exchange, could not be reached for comment. He remains at
large and resides in Turkey, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said the Zarrabs and two others engaged in
hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions on behalf of
Iran's government and Iranian entities from 2010 to 2015 in the
scheme to evade U.S. sanctions.
Reza has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial
on Jan. 23, 2017.
The case has drawn much attention in Turkey, where
prosecutors in 2013 accused Reza Zarrab, along with others, of
having paid cabinet-level officials and bank officers bribes to
facilitate transactions benefiting Iran.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who was then prime
minister, cast the case as a coup attempt orchestrated by his
political enemies. Several prosecutors were removed from the
case, police were reassigned, and the investigation was dropped.
In September, Erdogan, whom prosecutors say had close ties
to Reza Zarrab, said he believes U.S. authorities had "ulterior
motives" in pursuing the case.
The case is U.S. v. Zarrab, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00867.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond, editing by G Crosse)