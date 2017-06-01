NEW YORK, June 1 A federal judge on Thursday
said former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S.
Attorney General Michael Mukasey have potential conflicts of
interest, but may help the wealthy Turkish gold trader Reza
Zarrab defend against criminal charges in an Iran sanctions
case.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said Zarrab
has "voluntarily and knowingly" waived the potential conflicts
from having Giuliani and Mukasey represent him, but that the
conflicts must be "closely monitored" to ensure they do not
become worse or turn into actual conflicts.
"The court has also taken into consideration the importance
of maintaining the integrity of these proceedings as the case
heads toward trial on October 30," Berman added.
Prosecutors accused the Iranian-born Zarrab and
co-conspirators of engaging in hundreds of millions of dollars
of transactions for Iran's government and Iranian entities from
2010 to 2015, in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions.
Mukasey's potential conflict arose from the representation
by his law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton, of eight banks allegedly
victimized by Zarrab.
Giuliani's potential conflict arose from the representation
of the same banks by his law firm Greenberg Traurig, and from
the firm's serving as an "agent" for Turkey, Berman wrote.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)