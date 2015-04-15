By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 Iraq's prime minister said
on Wednesday that the Islamic State remains a fierce adversary
as he outlined plans during a trip to Washington to prioritize
battles in the refinery city of Baiji and Anbar province, where
the militants are striking back.
Haidar al-Abadi, speaking to reporters a day after meeting
U.S. President Barack Obama, portrayed a mixed picture of a
weakening Islamic State eight months after U.S.-led air strikes
against the group began in Iraq.
The United States estimates Islamic State has lost about a
quarter of the populated areas it seized in Iraq. Abadi himself
recently declared a major victory by taking back the city of
Tikrit.
Asked whether Islamic State's defeat was in sight as major
campaign milestones approach, Abadi was measured, saying the
group was on that path, but still showed some resilience and was
proving "very mobile."
"They (are) ideologized ... and their backs are against a
wall. So they are putting (up) very fierce fighting," he said.
Iraqi authorities believe Islamic State recruitment among
foreigners, as a percentage of the entire force, has increased
dramatically in recent months, in what Abadi said may be a sign
that recruitment among Iraqis was thinning.
He said some fighters, presumably of Chechen origin, were
heard speaking Russian in intercepted communications.
Islamic State forces gained some ground in western Iraq on
Wednesday, overrunning several villages on the edge of Ramadi,
the capital of Anbar province.
Abadi announced this month a new Anbar campaign, which was
intended to build upon the victory in Tikrit. He also told
reporters in Washington that Baiji was a priority.
"We are going at the same time - Baiji and al Anbar," he
said.
The hardline Islamists have struck back in Anbar in the
Sunni heartland as well as Baiji, where they blasted through the
security perimeter around Iraq's largest refinery several days
ago.
Asked about his efforts to arm Sunni tribal forces in Anbar,
Abadi said about 5,000 Sunni fighters now had weapons, adding
they wanted more advanced weaponry, like heavy machine guns, but
Baghdad had none to spare.
Abadi also acknowledged that the major battle to wrest back
control of Mosul, Iraq's second city, was still months away and
would not happen until after Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month,
which ends in mid-July.
A U.S. military official said recently the extreme summer
heat after Ramadan made any effort to retake Mosul before the
fall unlikely.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by David Storey and G
Crosse)