WASHINGTON, April 15 Iraq's Prime Minister
Haidar al-Abadi said on Wednesday he would seek a sustainable
flow of weaponry from the United States during talks in
Washington, with payment deferred, as Baghdad battles a cash
crunch due to plunging oil prices.
"Arms, we need them all. If they can supply us with heavy
weapons, with tanks, we need them badly," Abadi told a small
group of reporters ahead of talks with U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter.
Asked about when Baghdad would pay: "Iraq can pay for it
later, not now... I think there can be an arrangement for
deferred payment."
Reuters had previously reported Abadi's intention to seek
billions of dollars in arms during his Washington visit, citing
an unnamed Iraqi official.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)