U.S. Vice President Joe Biden poses during his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden offered Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi the support of the United States in the country's political reform efforts, the White House said on Friday.

It said that in a phone call with Abadi, Biden "also underscored the critical importance of sustaining momentum" in fighting the Islamic State militant group and "reviewed ongoing U.S. efforts to support Iraqi Security Forces."

(Reporting by Alana Wise; editing by Grant McCool)