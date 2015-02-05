(Adds comment from Williams' show on Wednesday, paragraphs 8-9)
By Daniel Wallis
Feb 4 NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams
said on Wednesday he was sorry for "making a mistake" when he
said he was on a helicopter that was hit and forced down by
rocket fire during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, after soldiers
complained it was not true.
Williams made the claim on his broadcast last Friday while
reporting a tribute at a New York Rangers hockey game for a
retired soldier who provided ground security during the
incident. Williams said he and his news crew were protected by a
mechanized platoon from the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry after their
Chinook helicopter was crippled by enemy fire.
That prompted crew members on the 159th Aviation Regiment's
Chinook that was hit by two rockets and small arms fire to tell
the Stars and Stripes military newspaper that the journalist had
arrived on a different helicopter an hour later.
In a statement responding to the soldiers, Williams said
they were absolutely right and he was wrong.
"In fact, I spent much of the weekend thinking I'd gone
crazy. I feel terrible about making this mistake, especially
since I found my OWN WRITING about the incident from back in
'08, and I was indeed on the Chinook behind the bird that took
the RPG in the tail housing," Williams wrote.
He said he supposed that repeatedly watching a video of
himself inspecting the impact damage, plus "the fog of memory
over 12 years," made him conflate and misremember events, some
of which took place in a thick "Orange Crush" sandstorm.
"Nobody's trying to steal anyone's valor," he wrote. "Quite
the contrary: I was and remain a civilian journalist covering
the stories of those who volunteered for duty."
On his show on Wednesday evening, Williams said those two
nights in the desert were "harrowing," and he called the story
"a bungled attempt by me to thank one special veteran."
He said he hoped veterans everywhere know that they have his
greatest respect, "and also now, my apology."
