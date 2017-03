In this undated file photo released to Reuters on May 12, 2009, by the U.S. Navy, licensed clinical social worker Cmdr. Charles Keith Springle, assigned to the 55th Medical Company, is pictured at the Community Counseling Center in Camp Lejune, North Carolina. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Corps photo/Handout/Files

TACOMA A military judge ruled on Thursday that a U.S. soldier is to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for killing five fellow servicemen in a 2009 overseas shooting spree, one of the worst cases of soldier-on-soldier violence in the Iraq war.

In a deal that spared him the death penalty, U.S. Army Sergeant John Russell pleaded guilty last month to killing two medical staff officers and three soldiers at Camp Liberty, a combat stress clinic in Baghdad.

