WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Senate is looking
more favorably at a request to provide attack helicopters to
Iraq, but a top senator has not yet given the Obama
administration a green light to go ahead with military
assistance that Iraq wants to help it rebuff a brazen al Qaeda
bid to seize a western province.
Robert Menendez, an influential Democrat who chairs the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has held back on supporting
the lease and sale of several dozen Apache helicopters to the
government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki without certain
assurances.
Menendez' concerns have centered around whether the United
States could ensure that Maliki, a Shi'ite increasingly at odds
with minority Sunnis in Iraq, would not use the helicopters to
target political opponents, and whether he would ensure that
Iran did not send military assistance to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad across Iraqi airspace.
"The administration is now addressing concerns first raised
in July that required responses before this sale could proceed,"
said Adam Sharon, a spokesman for the committee.
"Provided these issues are sufficiently addressed, Chairman
Menendez will be ready to move forward."
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner called
for the Obama administration to do more to help Iraq battle
insurgency but stopped short of calling for U.S. troops to
return to Iraq.
"The president himself ought to take a more active role in
dealing with the issues in Iraq," Boehner told reporters.
"We need to get equipment to the Iraqis, and other services
that would help them battle this counterterrorism effort that
they're attempting to do. There are things that we can do to
help the Iraqis that do not involve putting U.S. troops on the
ground."
Two years after it pulled all U.S. troops from Iraq, the
United States is working to speed up shipments of Hellfire
missiles, surveillance aircraft and other gear that Maliki has
requested to help Iraqi forces rebuff the al Qaeda comeback in
Anbar province, where the conflict in neighboring Syria appears
to be feeding increased militant activity.
In late October, just before Maliki made a high-profile
visit to Washington, Menendez and other leading senators told
President Barack Obama in a letter that Maliki must do more to
reach out to opponents and to resist Iranian influence.
After Maliki sent Menendez a three-page letter - which did
not address the request for helicopters or other military
equipment directly - and as the situation in Anbar looked more
dire, Menendez received a call on Tuesday from Deputy Secretary
of State Bill Burns, Senate aides said.
According to the aides, Burns assured Menendez that the
State Department was working urgently to provide the committee
the assurances it had requested as a requirement for supporting
the helicopter delivery once Congress receives formal
notification.
A possible shift in Menendez' position was first reported
by the New York Times. The State Department is required to
notify Congress of any arms sales above a certain amount.
Mike Lavallee, a spokesman for the State Department,
declined comment on officials' communication with the Senate and
on the details of the sale.
"We are working with Congress on providing a whole range of
security, counterterrorism, and combat support capabilities to
help Iraq meet this significant security challenge in the
immediate term, as well as invest in Iraq's future over the
longer term," Lavallee said.
