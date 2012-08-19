* Iranian banks, oil-smugglers bringing in needed dollars
* Some officials close to President Maliki profiting
* Obama bars Iraqi bank from U.S. dealings
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 Iraq has been helping Iran
skirt economic sanctions imposed because of its nuclear
program, using a network of financial institutions and
oil-smuggling operations that are providing Tehran with a
crucial flow of dollars, the New York Times said on Saturday.
In some case, Iraqi government officials are turning a blind
eye to trade with Iran, while other officials in Baghdad are
directly profiting from the activities -- with several of them
having close ties to Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Kamal al-Maliki,
the Times said.
U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged the problem last
month when he barred a small Iraqi bank, the Elaf Islamic Bank,
from any dealings with the American banking system, the
newspaper said.
At the time, the president said that the bank had
"facilitated transactions worth millions of dollars on behalf of
Iranian banks that are subject to sanctions for their links to
Iran's illicit proliferation activities."
And yet Iraqi banking experts told the Times that Elaf
Islamic Bank was still participating in the Iraq Central Bank's
daily auction at which commercial banks can sell Iraqi dinars
and buy dollars. Through these auctions, Iran is able to bolster
its reserve of dollars that are used to pay for much-needed
imports.
The Times, citing sources in the Obama administration,
current and former American and Iraqi officials and banking and
oil experts, said Washington has privately complained to Iraqi
officials about financial and logistical ties between Baghdad
and Tehran.
In one recent instance, when Obama learned that the Iraqi
government was aiding the Iranians by allowing them to use Iraqi
airspace to ferry supplies to Syria, he called Maliki to
complain, and Iranian planes then flew another route, the Times
said.
Iranian organizations apparently have gained control over at
least four Iraqi commercial banks through Iraqi intermediaries,
which would gives Iran direct access to the international
financial system, from which they are barred by the economic
sanctions, the Times said.
The problem with illegal Iraq-Iran trade has become
well-enough known in Baghdad that it has roiled Iraqi politics,
the newspaper said.
"We want to question the central bank and the banks that are
involved," Ali al-Sachri, a member of Parliament, told the
Times. He said he was concerned that the huge dollar transfers
threatened the economic stability of Iraq by depleting the
country's foreign reserves.
Iran's ability to trade and the incoming flow of dollars is
crucial to the country because the economic sanctions imposed by
the United Nations and individual countries are squeezing its
economy, the paper said.