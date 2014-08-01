HOUSTON Aug 1 Baghdad wants to settle a
high-stakes dispute over $100 million worth of Kurdish crude oil
in Iraq's courts, although the oil is sitting in a tanker off
the coast of Texas, a U.S. court filing said on Friday.
Iraq's central government has also asked Iraq's Federal
Supreme Court to block the Kurdistan Regional Government from
exporting any crude until its ownership can be determined, said
the filing in federal court in Houston. The central government
contends it belongs to the country as a whole, not just the
Kurdistan region.
The latest legal challenge follows Iraq in May bringing
criminal charges against the Kurdistan government, alleging
theft of oil revenues. However, Kurdistan has failed to appear
in court to address the charges, the filing said.
Iraqi Kurdistans "failure to comply with the summonses has
effectively blocked the Federal Supreme Court from hearing the
merits of the case," the filing said.
Harold Watson, a Houston lawyer representing Kurdistan, did
not have an immediate comment on the filing.
On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Nancy Johnson told lawyers for
Iraq that the dispute should be resolved in Iraq anyway. She had
issued an order to seize the cargo, but the tanker was some 60
miles (100 km) offshore, which is about 50 miles outside of
federal jurisdiction.
Kurdistan is trying to boost its finances through bulk oil
sales. But LyondellBasell, the main U.S. customer for
the cargo that landed the issue in Houston federal court, said
this week that it would not take it or any further shipments
until the matter is resolved.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, Kristen Hays and Marianna Parraga;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)