WASHINGTON Dec 13 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki on Tuesday called on U.S. companies to help rebuild
his war-battered country, which is facing faced a new challenge
as U.S. troops withdraw by the end of the year.
"As much as we committed to defeat terrorism, we are now
committed to grow the private sector," Maliki said in a speech
at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"It is now not the generals, but corporations and business
leaders who will be at the front of this stage."
He told the packed crowd of U.S. business officials Iraq
has the opportunity to work with companies from all over the
world to rebuild itself after three decades of war.
But it believes the United States has the "best companies"
to help it help it diversify its economy away from one heavily
dependent on oil, Maliki said.
"We are not satisfied with the number of American companies
in Iraq. We aspire to have more American corporations, an
increasing number of them," he said.