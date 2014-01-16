By Missy Ryan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The speaker of Iraq's
parliament, Usama al-Nujaifi, will visit Washington next week to
meet with senior Obama administration officials as Iraq seeks to
fend off a surge in violence.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
that Nujaifi, one of most senior politicians from Iraq's Sunni
Muslim minority, would make the visit in response to an
invitation made last fall by Vice President Joe Biden.
Nujaifi is expected to meet with senior officials from the
White House and State Department, the official said.
Biden has played a leading role in U.S. dealings with Iraq
as Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has sought to reverse a surge
in violence over the last year, and especially as the Iraqi
leader hopes to rebuff a campaign by al Qaeda-linked militants
to take over parts of western Iraq.
But Maliki, a member of Iraq's Shi'ite majority empowered
after Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein was ousted in 2003, also
faces increasing criticism of his management of Iraq's delicate
political situation.
Nujaifi has been an outspoken critic of what he has called
authoritarianism on the part of Maliki's government, which he
blames for fueling sectarian tensions.
Some Sunni tribesmen hostile to Maliki's government have
aligned with al Qaeda-linked militants in western Anbar
province, a Sunni stronghold along the border with Syria.
They seized the city of Falluja on Jan. 1 and have been
locked in a standoff with Iraqi troops and tanks around the city
ever since, intensifying U.S. concerns about spillover from the
war in Syria.
The United States withdrew fully from Iraq at the end of
2011.
Alarmed about growing violence in Iraq, the Obama
administration has been working for months to speed up shipments
of a range of weapons to Maliki, including Hellfire missiles,
surveillance drones and F-16 fighter jets.
It has also been seeking to provide Apache attack
helicopters that Maliki has repeatedly requested. So far,
congressional concerns about Maliki's treatment of minorities
and about his ties with neighboring Iran have held up those
shipments.
U.S. defense officials say they are hoping to be able to
respond quickly to a new request from Maliki, to provide
replenishment of light arms and ammunition, including tank
rounds, made during a recent phone call with Biden.
The weapons request was first reported by the Washington
Post.
"We will work hard to provide" the equipment requested by
Maliki, a senior U.S. defense official said on condition of
anonymity.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Dan Grebler)