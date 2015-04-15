By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar
al-Abadi said on Wednesday the fighting in Yemen could engulf
the region in war, and suggested after talks in Washington that
U.S. leaders shared his concerns and "want to stop this conflict
as soon as possible."
Abadi, who met with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday,
also said that convincing Iraq's neighbor Saudi Arabia to halt
its offensive in Yemen could be difficult.
Saudi Arabia is engaged in a three-week-old campaign of air
strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran
and have taken over the capital and forced the president to take
refuge in Riyadh.
Asked about Iranian efforts to broker a peace deal for
Yemen, Abadi said: "From what I understand from the (Obama)
administration, the Saudis are not helpful on this. They don't
want a cease-fire now."
Asked whether Obama broadly shared his concerns, Abadi said
the administration did.
The White House, however, denied Obama had criticized Saudi
Arabia in his talks with Abadi and renewed U.S. support for the
anti-Houthi military campaign by the Saudis and other members of
the Gulf Cooperation Council regional grouping.
"We firmly support current GCC-led operations ... which is
why we have been providing support for coalition operations,"
said National Security Council spokesman Alistair Baskey.
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States Adel
al-Jubeir said he had not heard any U.S. criticism of the
operation.
"I don't know how the Iraqi prime minister got to that
assessment. But I would think the Iraqis should really focus on
the problems that are in their own country," al-Jubeir told a
press conference.
Abadi noted his country had suffered from a spillover of
hostilities from neighboring states, including the advance by
Islamic State militants into Iraq from Syria.
"This (Yemen war) can engulf the whole region in another
conflict," Abadi said, adding: "We don't need another sectarian
war in the region."
The United States is in an awkward position in both Iraq and
Yemen. In Iraq, it is supporting Abadi's Shi'ite led-government
in its war against Sunni extremists from Islamic State, which
puts it on the same side of the battle as Iran-backed fighters.
But the United States is also an ally of Sunni-ruled Saudi
Arabia in its battle against Iran-backed Houthis, deepening its
intelligence cooperation.
Abadi noted the U.S. position, with some unease.
"Can you work both? Both sides? Here (you) are with Iraq
against (Islamic State), there, against Yemen?"
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Warren Strobel and Emily
Stephenson; editing by David Storey and G Crosse)