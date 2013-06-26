WASHINGTON, June 26 An Internal Revenue Service
official on Wednesday invoked his right not to answer questions
at a congressional hearing, a day after a Republican report
accused the official of inappropriately awarding federal
contracts worth millions of dollars.
At a U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government
Reform Committee hearing, Gregory Roseman, an IRS official
involved in awarding IRS contracts, repeated four times that he
would not answer questions. He was then excused from the
hearing.
"I respectfully decline to answer any questions and invoke
my Fifth Amendment privilege to remain silent," Roseman said,
referring the Constitution's protection against
self-incrimination.
Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, a California Republican,
released the report on Tuesday that detailed personal ties
between Roseman and the president of a Virginia-based government
contracting business Strong Castle Inc.
The report also said the company made false statements to
beat rivals for the work. Strong Castle, formerly known as
Signet Computers, has denied any wrongdoing.
Roseman has been reassigned within the IRS because of his
role in awarding the contracts.
IRS deputy commissioner Beth Tucker told the House panel the
new information revealed by the committee is "deeply
troubling," and that the IRS is taking steps to end its ties to
Strong Castle.
The alleged misconduct by Strong Castle and Roseman shows
"shockingly inappropriate" behavior and highlights how the
company was able to "successfully manipulate the system to
acquire contracts," Issa said on Wednesday.
The controversy is the latest in a series suffered by the
IRS in recent weeks, most notably an inspector general report
that last month said the agency inappropriately gave added
scrutiny to conservative Tea Party-linked groups seeking
tax-exempt status.
It was the second time in two months that an IRS official
refused to answer questions at a congressional hearing.
Last month, Lois Lerner, the former head of the IRS
tax-exempt division at the center of the Tea Party groups
controversy, angered lawmakers by reading a statement before
refusing to testify.
Issa's panel will vote on Friday on whether Lerner waived
her Fifth Amendment right by giving a brief opening statement.
(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kim Dixon and
Vicki Allen)