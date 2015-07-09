July 9 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is
cracking down on hedge funds, challenging a tax strategy called
"basket options" that is used to claim billions of dollars in
tax savings, the New York Times reported.
Hedge funds using the options must declare them on their tax
returns and they will be penalized if they fail to do so, the
newspaper reported, adding the new requirement was being
backdated four years. (nyti.ms/1IKOUGL)
The head of a powerful U.S. Senate panel presented the
findings of a year-long probe into basket options last July,
accusing Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc
of helping hedge funds avoid taxes and calling for tougher
action from the authorities.
The products offered by the banks were styled as options in
an account that was nominally held by the bank, but was in fact
controlled by the hedge funds, which bought and sold the assets,
and profited from taxable short-term trading, the panel said.
The hedge funds then paid the lower tax rate on long-term
capital gains, arguing that profits came from exercising the
option, rather than from the underlying short-term trades. But
the options were fictional, the panel found.
The IRS said in 2010 that basket options do not function
like an option and should not be treated as such, but that
opinion has no status as an official rule, and the IRS has not
yet pressed any cases.
The new IRS guidance will apply retrospectively to
transactions back to Jan. 1, 2011, the NYT reported.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)