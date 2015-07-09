(Changes sourcing to IRS document from New York Times; adds
background)
July 9 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is
cracking down on hedge funds, challenging a tax strategy called
"basket options" that they have used to avoid taxes estimated at
billions of dollars.
Under IRS guidance issued on Wednesday, hedge funds using
the options must report them on their tax returns and correct
past returns if they used them since Jan. 1, 2011.
The guidance came after a U.S. Senate subcommittee reported
last year that at least 13 hedge funds were using basket options
created by banks to avoid federal taxes.
"The law is very clear in this area - basket options are a
tax shelter," Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate
Finance Committee, said in a statement.
Wyden sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew last
month calling for the tax shelter to be closed.
Former Senator Carl Levin, a Democrat who was then head of
the powerful U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations, presented the findings of a year-long probe into
basket options last July, accusing Deutsche Bank AG
and Barclays Plc of helping hedge funds avoid taxes and
calling for tougher action from the authorities.
Spokesmen for Deutsche Bank and Barclays declined to
comment.
The basket options were in accounts nominally held by the
banks, but were in fact controlled by the hedge funds, which
bought and sold the assets and profited from taxable short-term
trading, the Senate subcommittee said.
The hedge funds then paid the lower tax rate on long-term
capital gains, saying profits came from exercising the options
rather than from the underlying short-term trades.
But the basket options were not really options, the Senate
panel found.
The largest user of the options, Renaissance Technologies
Corp, saved an estimated $6.8 billion in taxes, the panel's
report said.
A spokeswoman for Renaissance did not immediately return a
call seeking comment. At the time of the report, a spokesman for
the hedge fund said Renaissance believed the tax treatment was
appropriate under current law.
The IRS said in 2010 that basket options did not function
like actual options and should not be treated as such. That
opinion had no status as an official rule, however, and the IRS
has not yet pressed any cases.
