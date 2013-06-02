WASHINGTON, June 2 A Republican representative
investigating the Internal Revenue Service's scrutiny of
conservative groups released a transcript Sunday of an IRS
employee interview that he says links the tax agency's actions
to orders from Washington.
Darrell Issa, head of a House of Representatives committee
looking into the IRS scandal, told CNN there was an indication
IRS employees in an Ohio field office were being "directly
ordered" from Washington.
"This is a problem that was coordinated in all likelihood
right out of Washington headquarters and we're getting to
proving it," said Issa, chairman of the Committee on Oversight
and Government Reform.
In the transcript, an unidentified IRS employee in
Cincinnati, Ohio, was asked by committee investigators if the
directions to target applications for tax-exempt status from
groups with terms like "Tea Party" in their names had emanated
from Washington.
The employee responded: "I believe so."
Lawmakers are asking why workers in the Cincinnati office of
the IRS in early 2010 began targeting the conservative groups.
Issa told CNN's "State of the Union" the entire transcript
of the interview will eventually be released, in addition to 18
more that still have to be transcribed.
The IRS has been under fire for three weeks since a
mid-level IRS administrator publicly apologized at a conference
for the extra scrutiny. That scrutiny was outlined in a Treasury
Department inspector general report, which also concluded that
low-level employees came up with the controversial criteria for
targeting political groups.
An IRS internal review also concluded that workers in the
Cincinnati office were responsible for the scrutiny.
The controversy has led to the ousting by President Barack
Obama of the agency's top executive and an FBI investigation,
and has become a major distraction for the White House.