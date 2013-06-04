* Comments ignite political firestorm
* Some Republicans fear backlash
By Kim Dixon and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 3 What began as a bipartisan
congressional probe into Internal Revenue Service practices is
quickly turning into a verbal brawl with U.S. Representative
Darrell Issa, no stranger to controversy, under attack from
Democrats and even some of his fellow Republicans.
Issa, the California congressman who chairs the House
Oversight and Government Reform Committee, on Sunday said in a
CNN interview that the IRS's scrutiny of conservative groups
seeking tax-exempt status was "directly being ordered from
Washington."
In the same interview he accused White House spokesman Jay
Carney of being a "paid liar" in his comments about the IRS and
said U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder had engaged in "coverups"
in other Issa probes, including the "Fast and Furious"
investigation into a failed U.S. government sting operation
involving gun-running.
After more than a year of investigation and accusations by
Republicans that the Obama administration was lying to Congress
and withholding documents, the Department of Justice inspector
general last year cleared Holder of any wrongdoing in the Fast
and Furious probe.
By Sunday evening, David Plouffe, a former top adviser to
President Barack Obama, was rehashing via Twitter unproven
allegations against Issa, partly related to his business
history, that date back to 1972.
Carney responded at his regular briefing Monday that he
would not get into a "back and forth" with Issa.
Representative Elijah Cummings, the senior Democrat on
Issa's panel, characterized the chairman's statements on Sunday
as "reckless" and "inconsistent" with the findings of an
independent investigator who testified before the committee last
month.
An Issa aide on Monday fired back, saying, "Mr. Cummings
often makes these accusations when witness testimony disputes a
high-profile narrative being pushed by this administration."
Issa's office made public only fragments of that witness
testimony from unnamed IRS employees in Cincinnati. None of the
fragments include quotes from any witness saying anyone in
Washington ordered the targeting of Tea Party or conservative
groups.
One witness, asked if "those directions emanated from
Washington," responded, "I believe so."
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, whose
audit is so far the only concrete evidence of misconduct at the
IRS, found no evidence of White House or Washington involvement
in the targeting of conservative groups by IRS workers in
Cincinatti.
By Monday, some leading Republicans in Congress - Senators
John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina -
were taking to the airwaves to gently warn Issa to tone down the
attacks.
As the chairman of a House committee with broad
investigative powers, or earlier as its senior Republican when
Democrats controlled Congress, Issa has established a deep
record of leveling accusations against the White House and of
demanding reams of documents that then become minefields for the
Obama administration.
THE HUNT FOR EMAILS
In early 2010, as the senior Republican on the oversight
committee, Issa slammed the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for
not immediately turning over all of its email traffic about
$62.1 billion in payments related to the bailout of insurance
giant AIG.
And a year ago, while again demanding a large volume of
internal communications, Issa accused Obama or his aides of
obstructing an investigation into the botched "Fast and Furious"
gun-running probe on the Arizona border with Mexico.
Besides the IRS investigation, Republicans also are
spearheading probes into the Obama administration's handling
last September of an attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in
Benghazi, Libya, and the Justice Department's tracking of
telephone conversations of Associated Press reporters.
Issa's committee also has a leading role in the Libya affair
and he has made public statements linking all three matters.
"I will work with my fellow House Chairmen on an appropriate
response to Obama administration officials," Issa said last
month of the media snooping issue.
While Republicans in Congress see the probes as girding
their long-held argument that the administration cannot be
trusted to govern honestly and efficiently, there are worries
the public could get turned off by a preoccupation with
investigations rather than cooperative work to improve the
economy.
"There is a concern broadly, about any of the three
investigations, that we don't overplay our hands," a House
Republican leadership aide said.
"The general consensus on the street is at times Darrell
Issa is a lightning rod and sometimes his investigations tend to
look like partisan witch-hunts and that can hurt the party,"
said Ford O'Connell, a Republican strategist who worked on
McCain's 2008 presidential bid and advises mostly moderate
Republicans.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Richard
Cowan; Editing by Fred Barbash, Martin Howell and Jim Loney)