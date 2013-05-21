WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that Internal Revenue Service employees acted alone in making public the agency's handling of tax exemptions for Tea Party groups and that he would have advised against it.

Details of the IRS targeting of conservative political groups seeking tax-exempt status came in response to a question at the American Bar Association conference in Washington earlier this month.

"I would have advised against doing that, but it was a decision for the IRS to make," Lew said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing when pressed on whether or not the IRS acted appropriately in how it disclosed the information publicly.

The agency's comments came before an inspector general's report that criticized the IRS' handling of tax-exempt status requests from those groups.