WASHINGTON May 14 An Internal Revenue Service
auditor said on Tuesday that a top Washington official, when she
learned that agents were targeting conservative groups for extra
scrutiny of their tax status, immediately changed the policy to
a non-partisan criteria, but that low-level employees reversed
the policy.
Lois Lerner, head of the IRS tax-exempt unit, apologized on
Friday for what she called inappropriate criteria used to review
applications for tax-exempt status applied to conservative
groups.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Inspector General for Tax
Administration said in a report on Tuesday that Lerner
immediately directed that the criteria be changed when she was
briefed about it in June 2011.
Lower-level IRS employees "without executive approval"
changed it again to focus on policy positions, rather than tax
laws, because they thought the new criteria was too broad, the
report said.
